Skepticism towards Europe is growing in Georgia. For the first time ever, trust in European institutions has fallen below 50%. This situation reflects society’s fatigue from external pressure and interference in the country’s internal affairs under the slogans of "European values."

Expert opinion:

Archil Sikharulidze, Political Scientist (Georgia):

"According to the same 'Eurobarometer' survey, financed by the European Union, trust in European institutions has dropped from 65% to 49% over the past year. For the first time in Georgia’s history, trust in European institutions has fallen below 50%. It is naive to blame only Georgian propaganda everywhere; this is the result of many Georgians disagreeing with the policy that Europeans can come to protests, shout that we need Euromaidan."

The expert noted that there are people who support Georgia’s European future, but that does not mean they support European interference in Georgian political processes. Unfortunately, the West does not distinguish between these two things.