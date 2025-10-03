Aleksei Avdonin provided an example from the film "Mad Max," where the zone they would like to create for us and other states is depicted, while they would have zones of prosperity with perfect water, air, food, electric vehicles, and "green" energy. To live so well, they need to defend themselves and, through advanced weaponry and military technology, be prepared to suppress and instill fear in others. "Their dream is more global. There are concepts expressing the desire to load the 'worthless' into a large spaceship and send them off — either to the Moon or Mars. There's even a song called 'One Way Ticket to the Moon' because they very much want to leave the planet solely for themselves and live in prosperity, while eliminating or exiling everyone else," he noted.