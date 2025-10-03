3.69 BYN
Avdonin Explained What Connects Techno-Feudalism and the Song "One Way Ticket to the Moon"
In the "Actual Interview," Belarusian Institute of Strategic Research analyst Aleksei Avdonin discussed why the phrase "techno-feudalism" is actively being used in online communities as a new element of control over large social groups.
"Some states want to concentrate advanced technologies within their borders, while we aim to create exclusion zones or so-called zones of permanent revolutions and wars, where countries would be plunged into a technological ghetto — with no technologies, computers, mobile communications, satellites, or automobiles," explained the BISIRI analyst.
Aleksei Avdonin provided an example from the film "Mad Max," where the zone they would like to create for us and other states is depicted, while they would have zones of prosperity with perfect water, air, food, electric vehicles, and "green" energy. To live so well, they need to defend themselves and, through advanced weaponry and military technology, be prepared to suppress and instill fear in others. "Their dream is more global. There are concepts expressing the desire to load the 'worthless' into a large spaceship and send them off — either to the Moon or Mars. There's even a song called 'One Way Ticket to the Moon' because they very much want to leave the planet solely for themselves and live in prosperity, while eliminating or exiling everyone else," he noted.
Aleksei Avdonin emphasized that their dream is finally coming true, as new technologies, robots, and artificial intelligence are emerging that can replace the labor of ordinary workers.