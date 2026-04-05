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Axios: The US and Israel have a plan for a large-scale strike on Iranian energy facilities

Axios: The US and Israel have a plan for a large-scale strike on Iranian energy facilities

Six children under the age of 10 were killed in the overnight bombing of Tehran, the capital's emergency management agency reported.

Axios, citing four American, Israeli, and Middle Eastern sources, claims that the US and Israel already have a plan for a large-scale strike on the Islamic Republic's energy facilities. Reuters also reports that Pakistan has submitted a two-stage ceasefire plan to the US and Iran, which could come into effect soon.

It has also been reported that 15 ships have transited the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, having received permission from the Iranian side.

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