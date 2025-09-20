3.64 BYN
3.05 BYN
3.61 BYN
Baltic States Face Threat of Running Out of Gas
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Baltic States Face Threat of Running Out of Gasnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dd12c367-ce80-4f1e-b19e-e20435a5228b/conversions/12fa91fb-411c-4ad4-b400-30fc5090f01f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dd12c367-ce80-4f1e-b19e-e20435a5228b/conversions/12fa91fb-411c-4ad4-b400-30fc5090f01f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dd12c367-ce80-4f1e-b19e-e20435a5228b/conversions/12fa91fb-411c-4ad4-b400-30fc5090f01f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dd12c367-ce80-4f1e-b19e-e20435a5228b/conversions/12fa91fb-411c-4ad4-b400-30fc5090f01f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
As winter approaches, the Baltic region can no longer ignore the looming threat. Experts warn that the area risks enduring a cold season due to a shortage of natural gas.
Recent data from specialized sources reveal that Latvia’s primary regional gas storage is only 53% full. One of the main reasons for this dire situation in Latvia and the other Baltic countries is Ukraine.
It has been uncovered that Kiev is effectively "stealing" gas from the Baltics—more precisely, actively reselling it to Poland.
Additionally, Finland has increased its gas imports through the Baltic pipelines, driven by the downtime of its own terminal, currently under repair