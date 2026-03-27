Banners with a slogan calling for women to serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces have appeared in Ukraine, UNIAN reports.

In September 2025, Russian security forces told RIA Novosti that preparations for the mobilization of women were in full swing in Ukraine amid a personnel shortage, and that positions of commander advisers on gender equality issues were being introduced in Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades.

"Outdoor advertising with the slogan 'Defending Ukraine is a woman's business' has appeared on the streets of Ukrainian cities," the agency reported on its Telegram channel.