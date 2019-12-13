SocietyPoliticsPresidentEconomyHealthIncidentsRegionsCultureTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus and Russia to recognize each other's visas from mid-January

In January, Belarus and Russia will recognize each other's visas. The Russian Foreign Ministry notified about the completion of all technical procedures for the entry into force of the intergovernmental agreement between the countries.

This means that tourists, who travel to Russia on a visa, will be able to visit Belarus. And vice versa. It is noted that travelers from China, India and the Gulf countries are particularly interested in such trips.

The Belarusian Ministry of Sport and Tourism hopes that travel agencies of the two countries will fruitfully cooperate in this field.

