Larisa Belskaya, Belarus' Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, and Gennady Gatilov, Russia's Permanent Representative, jointly briefed the diplomatic corps in Geneva on the Belarus-Russia initiative to develop the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multilateralism in the 21st century.

According to a press statement by the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomats highlighted the concept of the Charter as a landmark document, aimed at strengthening international security and promoting a fair world order, particularly in the Eurasian region.

"We emphasize that this initiative is not directed against any country or group of countries," they stated. "Instead, we stress the importance of dialogue with all potential participants, including European states."

Larisa Belskaya underscored the need to include in the Charter the principles of diversity and multilateralism, which are essential characteristics of the modern world and the dynamic Eurasian region. She noted that a broad consensus among all parties involved was necessary for the successful development of the document, which could gain support from an increasing number of countries in the future.

The Russian Permanent Representative, in turn, paid attention to the prospects for the formation of a new Eurasian security architecture, one of the key principles of which should be the elimination of the root causes of conflicts. It is necessary to generate ideas based not on the law of the strong, but on equality and an honest balance of interests.