Belarus to be Represented by Maxim Ryzhenkov at 80th Session of UN General Assembly

In New York, the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly has begun. The event is attended by 150 heads of state and government, as well as foreign ministers.

Belarus is represented by the head of the Foreign Ministry, Maxim Ryzhenkov, whose speech is scheduled for September 27. Additionally, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country will participate in a number of thematic events dedicated to international and regional security, sustainable development, and human rights.

Maxim Ryzhenkov will hold negotiations with colleagues from Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, as well as representatives of key international organizations.

The main topics of the high-level forum will include the recognition of Palestine, the Ukrainian conflict, and global climate issues. The question of UN reform will also be addressed. In 2025, the organization's budget will be reduced by $0.5 billion, which will require a 15% reduction in staff.

On September 23, UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the debates. In his speech, he noted that the world has entered an era of ongoing suffering.

António Guterres, UN Secretary-General:

"Eighty years later, we are again confronted with the question that faced our founders, only more urgent, complex, and ruthless: what kind of world do we choose to build together? We have entered an era of chaotic change and relentless human suffering. Look around - the principles of the UN, which you yourselves established, are under threat. The foundations of peace and progress are crumbling under the weight of impunity, inequality, and indifference. Sovereign states are being invaded, hunger is weaponized, truth is silenced, skyscrapers rise over bombed cities, anger grows in fractured societies, coastal areas are disappearing due to rising sea levels. What kind of world will we choose - a world of brute force or a world of laws, a world of fighting for self-interest or a world where nations unite, a world where strength determines right or one where all are equal?"

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/820829f6-22d4-45b4-b9a3-73a9a8715623/conversions/1567dead-a981-4f61-a5a0-3a673fc07210-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/820829f6-22d4-45b4-b9a3-73a9a8715623/conversions/1567dead-a981-4f61-a5a0-3a673fc07210-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/820829f6-22d4-45b4-b9a3-73a9a8715623/conversions/1567dead-a981-4f61-a5a0-3a673fc07210-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/820829f6-22d4-45b4-b9a3-73a9a8715623/conversions/1567dead-a981-4f61-a5a0-3a673fc07210-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The headquarters of the United Nations has welcomed Donald Trump. He did not answer journalists' questions and launched a criticism of the UN from the podium. He accused the organization of inefficient spending and inaction regarding resolving international crises.

Trump also criticized the organizers - the American leader had to speak without a teleprompter and read from a piece of paper. He also complained that the escalator he was using to ascend with the First Lady stopped halfway.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e3b62e52-53bd-49c3-a2bd-866dbd4dc5a6/conversions/5b31c834-5e15-4624-8aeb-3cb13de9c781-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e3b62e52-53bd-49c3-a2bd-866dbd4dc5a6/conversions/5b31c834-5e15-4624-8aeb-3cb13de9c781-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e3b62e52-53bd-49c3-a2bd-866dbd4dc5a6/conversions/5b31c834-5e15-4624-8aeb-3cb13de9c781-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e3b62e52-53bd-49c3-a2bd-866dbd4dc5a6/conversions/5b31c834-5e15-4624-8aeb-3cb13de9c781-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w