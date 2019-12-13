Belarusian ambassador presents credentials to Putin

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation Alexander Rogozhnik presented his credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 5. The ceremony was held in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace, BelTA informs.

Together with the Ambassador of Belarus, credentials were presented by representatives of 27 other states. Among them are the newly arrived ambassadors of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Canada, Japan, Italy, Israel, Spain, Argentina, the Netherlands, Belgium, Zimbabwe, Kenya and other countries. Usually, a similar event is held several times a year. However, the current ceremony is the first in 2024. Last time Vladimir Putin accepted credentials from new ambassadors of foreign countries on December 4, 2023.