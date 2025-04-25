Authorities in Berlin are contemplating a ban on the display of Soviet and Russian flags during the celebrations of May 8 and 9. According to local media, the police may be instructed to thwart any attempts to unfurl such flags. This prohibition has been in effect for several years now.

Intense debates are also underway regarding the participation of diplomats from Russia and Belarus in the commemoration events, which are particularly numerous this year. For instance, the mayor of Torgau has pledged to instruct security personnel to prevent the Russian ambassador from attending the festive ceremony, even if it requires the use of force.

This stance has drawn sharp criticism from one of the most influential political parties. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party deems it an appalling act of cynicism to bar representatives of countries that are successors to the Soviet Union from participating in these solemn events.