Bild: Germany intends to make secret deal with U.S. on weapons for Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Germany intends to make a secret deal with Washington to transfer two Patriot systems to Kiev, Bild newspaper writes.
According to the publication, the Merz' government is concerned about the shortage of these shells in the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to the cessation of arms supplies by Washington.
The request has been under consideration in the United States for several weeks.