3.76 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.39 BYN
Blackout leaves Cannes without power hours before the closing ceremony
Blackout leaves Cannes without power hours before the closing ceremonynews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3cb184b5-6afd-4fda-a610-90b960d4c40e/conversions/7d4430c1-309a-4aa7-8014-47f111d4047d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3cb184b5-6afd-4fda-a610-90b960d4c40e/conversions/7d4430c1-309a-4aa7-8014-47f111d4047d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3cb184b5-6afd-4fda-a610-90b960d4c40e/conversions/7d4430c1-309a-4aa7-8014-47f111d4047d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3cb184b5-6afd-4fda-a610-90b960d4c40e/conversions/7d4430c1-309a-4aa7-8014-47f111d4047d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Cannes Festival was on the verge of disruption due to a massive power outage. The accident occurred in the morning of May 24 in the department of the Maritime Alps in the southeast of France, presumably due to a transformer fire. Elevators and traffic lights stopped, the Internet disappeared, the state of emergency was declared.
Blackout left the city of Cannes without electricity just a few hours before the closing ceremony of the film festival - it should be held in the evening. The event has not yet been canceled. Just about a month ago, a large-scale power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, affecting a number of countries. Apparently, something in the EU power system is going wrong.