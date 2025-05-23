Blackout leaves Cannes without power hours before the closing ceremony

Cannes Festival was on the verge of disruption due to a massive power outage. The accident occurred in the morning of May 24 in the department of the Maritime Alps in the southeast of France, presumably due to a transformer fire. Elevators and traffic lights stopped, the Internet disappeared, the state of emergency was declared.

Blackout left the city of Cannes without electricity just a few hours before the closing ceremony of the film festival - it should be held in the evening. The event has not yet been canceled. Just about a month ago, a large-scale power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, affecting a number of countries. Apparently, something in the EU power system is going wrong.