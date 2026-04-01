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Ukraine could face a collapse in pension and social worker salaries within two months if the West doesn't provide financial assistance.

This bleak forecast was voiced in the Verkhovna Rada. The reason is that funds yet to be received are already budgeted. And while weapons spendings are a priority, social security will be among the first to be cut.

As a reminder, media outlets previously reported that without external infusions, Ukraine risks running out of funds by June. And it appears this is precisely what's happening. The day before, during a visit to Kiev, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas announced that the EU would allocate €80 million to Ukraine using profits from frozen Russian assets. However, she acknowledged that she had "no good news" regarding the €90 billion loan that Hungary and Slovakia are blocking.