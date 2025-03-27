Bloomberg: US Seeks to control over future investment on Ukrainian infrastructure

The US is pushing to control all major future infrastructure and mineral investments in Ukraine within the framework of the updated draft agreement on Ukrainian natural resources. INTERFAX.RU reported citing Bloomberg.

"President Donald Trump’s administration is demanding the "right of first offer" on investments in all infrastructure and natural resources projects under a revised partnership deal with Ukraine," the agency writes referring to a draft of the document obtained.

Bloomberg clarifies that, if signed, such an agreement would give the USA enormous power to control investments in Ukrainian projects, including those related to roads, railroads, ports, mines, gas, oil and other mineral extraction. The agreement would grant the US first claim on profits transferred into a special reconstruction investment fund created to the Ukraine restoration. The fund shall also be controlled by Washington.

The document states that the US regards the “material and financial benefits” provided to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022 as its contribution to that fund. The agency specifies that in effect, this would mean it would compel Ukraine to pay for all of the US military and economic support provided since the start of the war before Kyiv received any income from the partnership fund.

The US delivered a revised agreement to Ukraine last weekend.