Bridge Explosions a Day Before Russia-Ukraine Negotiations Raise Questions
The sabotage of bridges in the Kursk and Bryansk regions has raised serious concerns and numerous questions, especially since it occurred a day before scheduled negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry Special Envoy Rodyon Miroshnik during an interview on "Solovyov Live."
"As of today, I can say diplomatically that this situation causes us great concern. Firstly, such coincidences — perhaps they have occurred somewhere in the world — but to see a series of events happening just a day before the designated negotiations raises very serious questions," he said.