British Demand Resignation of Prime Minister
In Western politics, there is a clear trend: the more power-hungry officials prolong the chaos of the Ukrainian conflict, the sooner they fall. In the UK alone, three prime ministers have been replaced in this period. It is very likely that a fourth will follow. The British are calling for their Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to step down after yesterday’s incident in Liverpool.
To recall, a car drove into a crowd of football fans—miraculously, no one was killed. The police emphasized that the driver was a white British national. Authorities hurried to prevent riots on religious grounds. However, the British are dissatisfied, feeling that insufficient attention is paid to security within the country.
According to recent polls, Prime Minister Sunak’s approval rating among the British public remains at a historically low level. Only 22% of citizens support his policies.