Brussels and Kiev Prepare New Trade Agreement
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A month after the end of the so-called 'visa-free' trade regime, the European Union and Ukraine agreed on new principles for mutual trade.
European farmers will have to move over, but Ukrainian farmers will also lose part of their income - there will be no more quotas or duty-free trade.
Throughout 2024, European farmers fought to close the EU's eastern customs border: on June 6, this finally happened. The losses of Ukrainian farmers after the abolition of duty-free trade were estimated at $3 billion annually.