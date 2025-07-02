Brussels and Kiev Prepare New Trade Agreement

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0c426582-3a35-48da-afbc-253f60a733c5/conversions/5661a509-8d57-4297-ada1-867f733d4ea9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0c426582-3a35-48da-afbc-253f60a733c5/conversions/5661a509-8d57-4297-ada1-867f733d4ea9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0c426582-3a35-48da-afbc-253f60a733c5/conversions/5661a509-8d57-4297-ada1-867f733d4ea9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0c426582-3a35-48da-afbc-253f60a733c5/conversions/5661a509-8d57-4297-ada1-867f733d4ea9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A month after the end of the so-called 'visa-free' trade regime, the European Union and Ukraine agreed on new principles for mutual trade.

European farmers will have to move over, but Ukrainian farmers will also lose part of their income - there will be no more quotas or duty-free trade.