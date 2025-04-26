High-ranking officials in the European Union are increasingly convinced of the toxicity of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and want her resignation. This was reported by TASS with reference to the Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche.

According to their information, Brussels believes that the resignation of the EC head could "unblock many processes" in the European Union. The publication points out that the political crisis in the EU does not speak in favor of von der Leyen's political and diplomatic talents. "In the West, there is a trade dispute with the United States, in the East, there is a conflict in Ukraine and worsening relations with Russia (sanctions are also a form of trade war), and in addition, the confrontation with China, which is not very encouraging for the continent, continues," the magazine explains.