Brussels warns of protracted energy crisis in EU

According to one of the European Commission's scenarios, energy markets could face a prolonged supply shock and sharp price spikes, which would seriously impact supply chains across various industries.

Against this backdrop, countries are being forced to take measures to mitigate the situation. For example, Lithuania is introducing a so-called price cap for its fuel producers. Excise duties had previously been reduced, but the restrictions proved ineffective: fuel prices did not fall, and sellers simply began earning more.