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Brussels warns of protracted energy crisis in EU
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Brussels warns of protracted energy crisis in EUnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1c0f5a8e-b334-491a-8927-1e856236fcba/conversions/5af0228f-5c7a-498e-9320-981bce9a0251-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1c0f5a8e-b334-491a-8927-1e856236fcba/conversions/5af0228f-5c7a-498e-9320-981bce9a0251-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1c0f5a8e-b334-491a-8927-1e856236fcba/conversions/5af0228f-5c7a-498e-9320-981bce9a0251-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1c0f5a8e-b334-491a-8927-1e856236fcba/conversions/5af0228f-5c7a-498e-9320-981bce9a0251-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Brussels is warning of a possible protracted energy crisis. Citing diplomatic sources, Reuters reports that if the Middle East conflict continues, EU countries face a bleak future.
According to one of the European Commission's scenarios, energy markets could face a prolonged supply shock and sharp price spikes, which would seriously impact supply chains across various industries.
Against this backdrop, countries are being forced to take measures to mitigate the situation. For example, Lithuania is introducing a so-called price cap for its fuel producers. Excise duties had previously been reduced, but the restrictions proved ineffective: fuel prices did not fall, and sellers simply began earning more.