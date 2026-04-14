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Trump Considers Withdrawing the US from NATO
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump Considers Withdrawing the US from NATOnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a5a93bfb-99a9-47e4-8247-51b650099eea/conversions/eac199b2-f828-46ec-90c6-761d431b2906-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a5a93bfb-99a9-47e4-8247-51b650099eea/conversions/eac199b2-f828-46ec-90c6-761d431b2906-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a5a93bfb-99a9-47e4-8247-51b650099eea/conversions/eac199b2-f828-46ec-90c6-761d431b2906-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a5a93bfb-99a9-47e4-8247-51b650099eea/conversions/eac199b2-f828-46ec-90c6-761d431b2906-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Trump is considering withdrawing the US from NATO. Washington, on April 15, is con-vinced that the alliance hasn't come to our aid now and won't in the future. Therefore, paying for membership is impractical.
"Why are we spending hundreds of billions of dollars a year on NATO if they won't be with us? If they won't be with us on Iran, they won't be with us on a much bigger issue than Iran," the US President said.
Europe and Canada Plan to Create Their Own Alliance
Against this backdrop, the European Union and Canada are discussing the creation of their own military organization (a so-called European NATO). For now, the work is unofficial. The preliminary plan is not intended to compete with the existing alliance.