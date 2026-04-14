Trump Considers Withdrawing the US from NATO

Trump is considering withdrawing the US from NATO. Washington, on April 15, is con-vinced that the alliance hasn't come to our aid now and won't in the future. Therefore, paying for membership is impractical.

"Why are we spending hundreds of billions of dollars a year on NATO if they won't be with us? If they won't be with us on Iran, they won't be with us on a much bigger issue than Iran," the US President said.

Europe and Canada Plan to Create Their Own Alliance