‘It’s Not Working in Practice’ — Russian Expert Predicts Swift Collapse of US-Iran Ceasefire

“I have serious doubts that even this half-hearted ceasefire will hold for two weeks. We are already seeing both sides declare a harsh mutual blockade of the strait — a move that creates very real risks of rapid escalation. Moreover, only the day before, anonymous strikes hit infrastructure belonging to both sides. In essence, the ceasefire agreement is only partial. In practice, it is not working — and it will most likely be officially terminated before the two-week deadline expires.”