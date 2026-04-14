"The new prime minister, if he wants to stay in power, will need to have good relations with Russia. As soon as he starts to sever ties with Russia, it's a complex situation. Russia won't sell him oil and gas if he actively supports Ukraine and toes the European establishment's tail. An energy crisis will quickly ensue, followed by an economic crisis, and then a crisis in Hungarians' standard of living and quality of life. Hungarians won't forgive him for that. And those who were in the opposition and then became the government will once again become the opposition. Orbán will return to power. Therefore, friendship with Russia is nothing more than a way for the Hungarian government to prolong its own hold on power."