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Péter Magyar will have to learn to balance between the EU and Russia
Péter Magyar will have to balance between friendship with the European Union and pragmatic relations with Russia. The new Hungarian Prime Minister has no plans to abandon Russian energy resources.
Alexey Yaroshenko, political scientist (Russia):
"The new prime minister, if he wants to stay in power, will need to have good relations with Russia. As soon as he starts to sever ties with Russia, it's a complex situation. Russia won't sell him oil and gas if he actively supports Ukraine and toes the European establishment's tail. An energy crisis will quickly ensue, followed by an economic crisis, and then a crisis in Hungarians' standard of living and quality of life. Hungarians won't forgive him for that. And those who were in the opposition and then became the government will once again become the opposition. Orbán will return to power. Therefore, friendship with Russia is nothing more than a way for the Hungarian government to prolong its own hold on power."