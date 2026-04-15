Magyar defending traditional values: Hungary will not accept migrant quotas or LGBT propaganda

The future head of the Hungarian government has entered into a fierce battle with European bureaucracy. The day before, he had a conversation with von der Leyen and reportedly accepted all her demands for policy adjustments. However, it turned out that this was not the case. Hungary rejects the migration pact, including all its quotas for accepting refugees and compensation for refusing to shelter them.

Péter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Hungary):

"I have made this clear to the President of the European Commission and to every European leader: Hungary will take a very tough stance on migration. We will not accept any agreements, and we will maintain our border facilities on the southern border to ensure their security. Unlike Orbán, we will not release 2,000 human traffickers from prison. We will oppose the transport of migrants to the Slovak border. We reject all illegal forms of migration."