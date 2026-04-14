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Lithuania to Spend €80 Million to Modernize Border Surveillance System
Text by:Editorial office news.by
An additional 80 million euros will be spent on equipping the Lithuanian border. According to Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovich, there are plans to modernize surveillance systems.
According to the official, the equipment is rapidly becoming obsolete, so it is important to expedite the replacement of technical surveillance equipment.
Work has now been completed on a 370-kilometer stretch. Lithuania has spent 50 million euros on this project.