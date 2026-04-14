Lithuania to Spend €80 Million to Modernize Border Surveillance System

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An additional 80 million euros will be spent on equipping the Lithuanian border. According to Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovich, there are plans to modernize surveillance systems.

According to the official, the equipment is rapidly becoming obsolete, so it is important to expedite the replacement of technical surveillance equipment.