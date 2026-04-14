HTP Results 2025: Revenue of $3 Billion and Export Growth of 12%

High-Tech Park residents are keeping up with the times. At a meeting of the HTP Supervisory Board, the Park's development was discussed. As Prime Minister Oleksandr Turchin noted, last year's results inspire optimism.

The IT cluster's role in the digitalization of our economy is also growing. Cooperation with universities is strengthening.

The High-Tech Park announced revenue growth, reaching $3 billion in 2025. Exports in 2025 are also showing positive momentum, up 12%. This primarily indicates that there is demand for domestic IT solutions abroad. But the main question is: what's next? The government discussed this today.

The Park's Supervisory Board discussed how companies will operate in the near future. It's clear that further development must be based on modern IT trends and what will benefit the national economy. And by the way, here's a little more about the results: IT cluster residents have begun to focus more on the domestic market.

"Revenue in this segment increased by 121% compared to last year. This indicates that companies are strengthening their positions, feeling confident, and seeing prospects for operating domestically, which is beneficial not only for the HTP but for the entire national economy," noted Anna Ryabova, Head of the Secretariat of the HTP Supervisory Board.

The number of employees in the HTP has reached 61,000. And more than 40% of this total are young people. This is partly due to our collaboration with universities. Enterprising youth in our country always have the green light! Incidentally, there will be even more opportunities in the IT sector in the future. It was announced today that the formation of a national startup ecosystem is in the final stretch.

Anna Ryabova, Head of the Secretariat of the HTP Supervisory Board:

"With the permission of the National Council, we took the initiative to support the very first startups, which then gradually grow and develop. Today, 13 of our partner universities are receiving funding to support these startup centers. So, this network is becoming increasingly tangible."

The country is making consistent progress in developing the crypto sector. Currently, 23 crypto residents are already working in the HTP. More and more candidates are also applying to open crypto banks. The geography of applicants is broad: they include "countries of our closest neighbors, Southeast Asia, and even Europe."

Dmitry Kalechits, First Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the HTP Supervisory Board:

"As part of the implementation of Presidential Decree No. 19 'On Cryptobanks and Certain Issues of Control in the Sphere of Digital Tokens', we plan to review regulations on the procedures for conducting token transactions by cryptobanks. This regulation will define a specific list of transactions, as well as the specific types of tokens that our cryptobanks can handle."