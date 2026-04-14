The closure of the Strait of Hormuz could trigger an unprecedented rise in energy prices and a global crisis. Dmitry Bridzhe, a Russian political scientist and Middle East expert, spoke about the strait's importance to the global economy.

He noted that the Strait of Hormuz is a key artery for global logistics and trade. It is extremely important, especially in the context of oil supplies and the economic stability of many countries.

Tanker ships from major oil companies, such as Saudi Aramco, transit the strait, and vessels carrying products from Russia and other countries have also passed through.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a global food crisis and energy collapse for the European Union and Asian countries.