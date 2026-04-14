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Belarus to Introduce Penalties for Promoting Sex Reassignment and Homosexual Relations

Belarus to Introduce Penalties for Promoting Sex Reassignment and Homosexual Relations

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law introducing administrative penalties for promoting homosexual relations, sex reassignment, pedophilia, and childfree ideology, according to BELTA.

A separate section of the document is devoted to the protection of traditional values. Penalties for promoting homosexual relations, sex reassignment, pedophilia, and childlessness are introduced, with a fine of up to 900 Belarusian rubles, and up to 1,350 rubles or administrative arrest if committed against a minor.

The law also strengthens crime prevention measures among adolescents. A separate chapter is prescribed regulating the procedure for applying educational measures in relation to minors (perpetrators, procedure, terms).

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Society