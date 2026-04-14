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Belarus to Introduce Penalties for Promoting Sex Reassignment and Homosexual Relations
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus to Introduce Penalties for Promoting Sex Reassignment and Homosexual Relationsnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a6d6fc2b-1609-47d7-b30f-e2271da4e78c/conversions/379cbbc5-5e6f-4d39-b40b-e86354d5c48e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a6d6fc2b-1609-47d7-b30f-e2271da4e78c/conversions/379cbbc5-5e6f-4d39-b40b-e86354d5c48e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a6d6fc2b-1609-47d7-b30f-e2271da4e78c/conversions/379cbbc5-5e6f-4d39-b40b-e86354d5c48e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a6d6fc2b-1609-47d7-b30f-e2271da4e78c/conversions/379cbbc5-5e6f-4d39-b40b-e86354d5c48e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law introducing administrative penalties for promoting homosexual relations, sex reassignment, pedophilia, and childfree ideology, according to BELTA.
A separate section of the document is devoted to the protection of traditional values. Penalties for promoting homosexual relations, sex reassignment, pedophilia, and childlessness are introduced, with a fine of up to 900 Belarusian rubles, and up to 1,350 rubles or administrative arrest if committed against a minor.
The law also strengthens crime prevention measures among adolescents. A separate chapter is prescribed regulating the procedure for applying educational measures in relation to minors (perpetrators, procedure, terms).