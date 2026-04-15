Russia has retained its position as the fourth-biggest economy on the planet after 2025, with its gross domestic product — measured by purchasing power parity — crossing the symbolic $7 trillion threshold for the first time, according to International Monetary Fund data and calculations by RIA Novosti.

The Russian economy expanded to $7.26 trillion in PPP terms last year, up from $6.97 trillion in 2024, comfortably securing its fourth-place ranking among the world’s largest economies.