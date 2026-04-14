Trump Promises to Permanently Open the Strait of Hormuz

Trump has promised to permanently open the Strait of Hormuz. He says he will do this for China and the entire world. The American president wrote about this on his social media account, Truth Social.

Europeans are also concerned about the situation around the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Wall Street Journal, the EU is preparing to organize its own mission to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Macron claims the plan does not include the participation of the US, Israel, or Iran in the operation. The mission will begin after the end of hostilities. According to Bild, Merz plans to travel to Paris this Friday, April 17, to discuss a possible international operation. He was invited to the meeting by Macron and Starmer.