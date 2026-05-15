3.82 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.24 BYN
Canada Seeks Defense Amid US Threats Over Greenland
Canada is strengthening military cooperation with Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden amid US threats to seize Greenland, Reuters reports. Discussions include the creation of Ranger-style units in Greenland and Denmark, as well as expanded cooperation in military procurement and the defense industry.
Negotiations accelerated following Trump's threats to seize control of the Arctic island. The White House stated that it considers a stronger US presence in the Arctic a key factor in national security.
In particular, talks were held with Denmark regarding access to three additional bases in Greenland. In response, NATO agreed on two areas of work to ensure security in Greenland and the Arctic. One of them is strengthening the Alliance's responsibility in the region.