Canada Seeks Defense Amid US Threats Over Greenland

Canada is strengthening military cooperation with Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden amid US threats to seize Greenland, Reuters reports. Discussions include the creation of Ranger-style units in Greenland and Denmark, as well as expanded cooperation in military procurement and the defense industry.

Negotiations accelerated following Trump's threats to seize control of the Arctic island. The White House stated that it considers a stronger US presence in the Arctic a key factor in national security.