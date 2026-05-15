What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow and Moscow Region

Flights were delayed, residential buildings were damaged, dozens were injured, and, unfortunately, there were fatalities, including an Indian citizen. On the night of May 17, Moscow and the Moscow region were attacked by Ukrainian drones.

As the mayor of the Russian capital noted, more than 130 UAV incursions were repelled. Over the entire country, 1,054 drones and 8 guided bombs were shot down in 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Defense. The attack was one of the most massive since the beginning of the year.

Journalists from "First Information" visited the drone crash site.

The city of Khimki is located just 25 km from the center of Moscow, and very close to the Moscow Ring Road. A multi-story residential building was subjected to a large-scale drone attack on the night of May 17. Their debris is scattered across a nearby sports field. Fortunately, no one was injured.

It all happened at 4:00 a.m. Local residents were awakened by a terrible roar. A drone had struck the upper floors of the building, destroying several apartments at once. Windows were shattered, walls were charred by the fire, and the roof was partially destroyed.

"We saw drones, drones, flying and crashing right before our eyes. There were so many of them. We were all awake. People were out in the streets, taking their animals out," a local resident shared.

"We have friends living in this building; by a lucky chance, they were visiting friends in Klin that night, so it didn't affect them. It was really scary," a local resident said.

"I was sleeping, and my wife woke me up and said there was a bang. My wife was scared, and people were scared," a local resident noted.

Drones also attacked a nearby residential area. A drone hit a house. A woman was killed. A similar tragedy occurred in a village near the Moscow region town of Mytishchi. Drone debris struck a private home under construction, killing two men. A shift of construction workers at the Moscow Oil Refinery was also injured in the drone attack. Fortunately, everyone survived. Drone debris also fell on May 17 at Sheremetyevo Airport, but at a safe distance from passenger and aircraft handling areas. According to the press service, there were no injuries or damage in the airport area. Several flights, including several from Minsk to Moscow, were canceled for safety reasons.