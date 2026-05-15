It's too late": Political scientist on Poland's futile complaint against the EU-Mercosur agreement

Poland has filed a complaint with the EU Court against the EU-Mercosur agreement. However, according to political scientist Aleksander Jacek, this step is no longer capable of stopping the crisis in the agricultural sector. The consequences for farmers could be critical.

Aleksander Jacek, political scientist, representative of the "Poland - East" society:

"The same government once agreed to this policy. And today, such actions are purely a publicity stunt, to show that we are somehow trying to help you, farmers. But it's too late. This won't change anything. And it's clear that this sector will face very difficult times in the near future."