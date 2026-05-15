Minsk will be adorned with million flowers

A million flowers for Minsk—that's how many annual plants will adorn the city in 2026. Petunias, marigolds, begonias, and cinerarias will add variety to the bouquet. Every year, they enliven the main thoroughfares: Pobediteley, Nezavisimosti, and Dzerzhinsky Avenues, and adorn iconic landmarks of the Belarusian capital. More than 700 small architectural forms for landscaping will also appear on the map of Minsk.

Ekaterina Korotkina, Deputy General Director of the Minskzelenstroy Unitary Enterprise: "As for perennials, we will begin planting them in mid-June. This year, our plan is about 100,000. These plants are mainly grasses: reed grass, miscanthus, fescue, as well as beautiful flowering perennials."