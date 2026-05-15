Belarus, Russia, and China confirm high level of partnership

A forum on the development of industrial cooperation between Belarus, China, and Russia is being held in Harbin, China. Representatives of government and business are discussing effective practices in regional industrial policy and the potential of enterprises.

The platform has become a shining example of the high level of partnership and trust between the three countries. Minsk, Moscow, and Beijing are links in a single chain.

Industrial cooperation is being discussed in Harbin, China

Our countries are today among the key centers for the formation of a polycentric world and the economic development of Eurasia. A significant event for Belarusian-Chinese cooperation took place at the forum: the opening of the China-Belarus International Industrial Center for Innovative Cooperation. This step is a logical continuation of the industrial dialogue between the two countries.

Alexander Chervyakov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to China:

"This center is not an artificial organization created by officials, but rather one driven by the business need to establish communications, generate new investment projects, and develop trade between enterprises in Heilongjiang Province and enterprises in the Republic of Belarus."

Vitebsk Region Represented at International Fair in Harbin

A delegation from the Vitebsk Region is also currently working in Harbin. The region's stand was ceremoniously opened at the 35th Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair. Among the guests at the ceremony were the vice governors of two Chinese provinces – Heilongjiang and Jiangxi. This year's fair's motto is "Trust. Cooperation. Mutual Benefit."

The Vitebsk Region stand showcases not only cultural characteristics but also well-known manufacturers and brands from the northern region of Belarus. Intensive negotiations also took place at enterprises in Heilongjiang Province these days.

Anzhelika Nikitina, Deputy Chairperson of the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee:

"The Vitebsk Region has been a strategic partner and friend of Heilongjiang Province since 2005. And during our visits to a number of industrial enterprises and educational institutions this year, we were repeatedly convinced of this. Today, Heilongjiang Province is not only a reliable partner; we have a very similar economy and similar services sector, such as logistics. And we hope to have concrete projects in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, dairy processing, and training for our students at the Chinese Veterinary Institute and Chinese students at our Vitebsk Veterinary Academy. And, of course, this includes the creation of a brand center for the sale of Belarusian products, based on enterprises in the Vitebsk Region."

At the exhibition in Harbin, an agreement was signed with Chinese colleagues to implement an investment project in the Vitebsk Free Economic Zone.