3.82 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.24 BYN
First Telesurgery Experience: Belarusian and Chinese Surgeons Perform Operation 6,000 km Away
The liver lobe resection was performed from the operating room of the Minsk Scientific and Practical Center for Surgery, Transplantology, and Hematology. The Belarusian team was led by Academician Oleg Rummo.
The patient was on the operating table at a hospital in Xinjiang.
The remote surgery was performed using a robotic system. Several leading surgeons from Belarus and China were involved to ensure the safety of the remote intervention.
An operation of this magnitude required not only the highest professionalism of the doctors but also a modern telecommunications infrastructure. The need to ensure stable and high-quality data transmission in real time was met successfully. Following this experiment, plans are underway to organize a similar event in Belarus.