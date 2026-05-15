First Telesurgery Experience: Belarusian and Chinese Surgeons Perform Operation 6,000 km Away

The liver lobe resection was performed from the operating room of the Minsk Scientific and Practical Center for Surgery, Transplantology, and Hematology. The Belarusian team was led by Academician Oleg Rummo.

The patient was on the operating table at a hospital in Xinjiang.

The remote surgery was performed using a robotic system. Several leading surgeons from Belarus and China were involved to ensure the safety of the remote intervention.