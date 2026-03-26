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Canada's Main Oil-Producing State Could Join the United States
The state of Alberta is preparing to hold a referendum on secession from Canada. The plebiscite will take place in September. An initiative group has been created, and even opponents of secession believe that securing the necessary 177,000 votes in support of this initiative will be no problem.
Many in Canada view the potential referendum as a continuation of US President Donald Trump's efforts to secure Canada's accession to the United States. Alberta is rich in oil and is guaranteed to be immediately embraced by the Americans.
Currently, the idea of secession enjoys the support of only a fifth of the state's residents. However, sociologists recall that the situation was almost identical with Brexit, yet this did not prevent the UK from ultimately leaving the European Union.