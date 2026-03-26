The state of Alberta is preparing to hold a referendum on secession from Canada. The plebiscite will take place in September. An initiative group has been created, and even opponents of secession believe that securing the necessary 177,000 votes in support of this initiative will be no problem.

Many in Canada view the potential referendum as a continuation of US President Donald Trump's efforts to secure Canada's accession to the United States. Alberta is rich in oil and is guaranteed to be immediately embraced by the Americans.