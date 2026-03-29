In the liberated territories of the DPR, regional special services have discovered caches of chemical and bacteriological weapons. This was reported to TASS by Arina Klepanova, official spokesperson for the regional FSB, at an exhibition of captured equipment timed to coincide with the premiere of the TV series "Centuria."

"Speaking of caches, we occasionally find and see toxic substances. This means that the Ukrainian side is using actual bacteriological weapons, chemical weapons, to poison our population," the FSB spokesperson said.