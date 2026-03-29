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Chemical weapons caches discovered in DPR
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Chemical weapons caches discovered in DPRnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7d2d5370-8684-46ac-ba96-e318a972615c/conversions/265ad6dd-7abe-410e-9633-e03536cde708-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7d2d5370-8684-46ac-ba96-e318a972615c/conversions/265ad6dd-7abe-410e-9633-e03536cde708-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7d2d5370-8684-46ac-ba96-e318a972615c/conversions/265ad6dd-7abe-410e-9633-e03536cde708-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7d2d5370-8684-46ac-ba96-e318a972615c/conversions/265ad6dd-7abe-410e-9633-e03536cde708-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
In the liberated territories of the DPR, regional special services have discovered caches of chemical and bacteriological weapons. This was reported to TASS by Arina Klepanova, official spokesperson for the regional FSB, at an exhibition of captured equipment timed to coincide with the premiere of the TV series "Centuria."
"Speaking of caches, we occasionally find and see toxic substances. This means that the Ukrainian side is using actual bacteriological weapons, chemical weapons, to poison our population," the FSB spokesperson said.
She emphasized that a fairly large number of such caches have been found in the DPR territories liberated from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.