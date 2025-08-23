news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d491e8ae-3276-4543-89bf-53b00f789f31/conversions/247c5c6b-d667-4a17-b6d1-969a850855f0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d491e8ae-3276-4543-89bf-53b00f789f31/conversions/247c5c6b-d667-4a17-b6d1-969a850855f0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d491e8ae-3276-4543-89bf-53b00f789f31/conversions/247c5c6b-d667-4a17-b6d1-969a850855f0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d491e8ae-3276-4543-89bf-53b00f789f31/conversions/247c5c6b-d667-4a17-b6d1-969a850855f0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Kiev itself is preventing the end of the conflict with Russia. This is written by China Daily. The publication emphasizes that in order to hold a productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Zelensky must make efforts to achieve consensus, and not just accuse Moscow of "doing everything" to prevent the meeting.

Ukraine's position is full of contradictions, the publication notes, instead of efforts to restore peace Kiev is complicating the situation by striking energy facilities, in particular, the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies oil to Hungary and Slovakia.