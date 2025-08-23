3.70 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.47 BYN
China Daily: Kiev Hinders Peace
Kiev itself is preventing the end of the conflict with Russia. This is written by China Daily. The publication emphasizes that in order to hold a productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Zelensky must make efforts to achieve consensus, and not just accuse Moscow of "doing everything" to prevent the meeting.
Ukraine's position is full of contradictions, the publication notes, instead of efforts to restore peace Kiev is complicating the situation by striking energy facilities, in particular, the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies oil to Hungary and Slovakia.
China Daily also writes that the only winning party in the conflict at the moment is the United States. They secured future profits from the rare earth deal, and also, under the auspices of the crisis in Ukraine, forced NATO countries to increase military spending.