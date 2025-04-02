China to take countermeasures to U.S. tariffs

China opposes the U.S. trade tariffs and will take measures to protect its legitimate interests. This was stated in the Chinese Foreign Ministry, commenting on the additional tariffs on imported goods announced by the Trump Administration.

They emphasized that the policy of "reciprocal tariffs", as it is called in the United States, is based on subjective and unilateral assessments that do not comply with the rules of international trade.

Guo Jiakun , China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson:

"The U.S. announced tariff hikes on imports from many countries, including China, under the pretext of reciprocity. This gravely violates WTO rules, and undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system. China firmly rejects this and will do what is necessary to defend our legitimate rights and interests."

There is panic in Europe. French President Macron is convening an emergency meeting today with the participation of all major industrialists. The head of the European Commission is threatening to retaliate. The agency is finalizing the first response package to steel tariffs and is now preparing for further countermeasures if negotiations with the U.S. fail.