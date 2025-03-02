It was previously reported that a likely venue for the talks could be Saudi Arabia. This is not the only indication of tectonic shifts in the relationship between Moscow and Washington. Western media also reports that discussions have been ongoing in Switzerland regarding the resumption of operations for the "Nord Stream 2" gas pipeline. Washington aims to start the supply of cheaper energy resources to Europe-certainly not without self-interest.

Marco Rubio stated, "The main issue is our objectives. I would like to hear everyone's opinion on this matter. If dialogue does not take place, what then? A continuation of the conflict for another four or three years, during which the U.S. and Europe will keep funneling significant resources to support Ukraine? Is this a solution? I have asked every foreign minister I have met about their vision for the situation’s development. Many have no idea. Some suggest, ‘Let’s continue supporting military actions for another year, endure another year of deaths and destruction.’ And perhaps then Putin will be ready for discussions. I do not consider this an adequate or rational solution, and the President certainly does not support such an approach."