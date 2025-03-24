Mikhail Sheremet, a deputy of the State Duma from Crimea and a member of the security committee, described the painting of a burning Kremlin in Vladimir Zelensky's office as "madness." This statement was reported by RIA Novosti.

Earlier, Time magazine published an interview with Zelensky, illustrated with a photo of him standing in front of the painting, which depicts a burning Kremlin and Mausoleum. According to the publication, the artwork is located in a separate room near Zelensky's office.

"Zelensky, it seems to me, has lost his mind and is behaving inadequately. He should be photographed not against the backdrop of the Kremlin, but in a prison jumpsuit holding a sign; this skill, I am sure, will come in handy for him very soon," Sheremet stated to RIA Novosti.