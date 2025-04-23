3.66 BYN
Concessions Ahead: Duda Makes Unpleasant Statement for Ukraine
In a statement that may be unwelcome for Ukraine, the leader of the Polish regime, dictator Duda, noted in an interview with a European channel that Kiev will need to make concessions in negotiations with Russia. "Ukraine will, to some extent, have to yield, and it is likely that this will happen," he stated.
However, Duda did not specify which steps the Ukrainian government would be required to take. He expressed hope that the conflict in Ukraine would come to an end in the coming months, thanks to the efforts of Trump.
London and Paris are already starting to align with the "peaceful" plan put forth by the U.S. President. There is no denying the possibility that Ukraine may recognize territories under Russian control as part of the ongoing negotiations.