In a statement that may be unwelcome for Ukraine, the leader of the Polish regime, dictator Duda, noted in an interview with a European channel that Kiev will need to make concessions in negotiations with Russia. "Ukraine will, to some extent, have to yield, and it is likely that this will happen," he stated.

However, Duda did not specify which steps the Ukrainian government would be required to take. He expressed hope that the conflict in Ukraine would come to an end in the coming months, thanks to the efforts of Trump.