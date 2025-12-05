The European Union has erupted into one of its largest corruption scandals in a quarter of a century, threatening to escalate into a full-blown crisis. At the heart of it all lies the so-called "Mendeleev Table," a metaphor for the intricate web of political entanglements and hidden alliances.

This scandal could potentially implicate none other than Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, despite her efforts to distance herself from the turmoil. Two of Brussels’ most prominent politicians find themselves accused of fraud, procurement corruption, conflicts of interest, and the divulgence of confidential information. For details, see our exclusive column.

The curse of Zelensky has struck Europe: the European Union is now at the epicenter of a corruption tempest - a virus for which there is no vaccine. Masks are useless, quarantine impossible: too many infected sit comfortably behind gilded desks, shielded by their privileges.

Let us analyze all the political elements and piece together the puzzle. This is the "Mendeleev Table" of Brussels’ scandals - let’s unravel it together.

The European dream has morphed into a nightmare: instead of unity, there’s a single line at the cash register for credits and kickbacks. For years, Brussels waved its finger at Kiev: “Fight corruption, or you won’t see European integration or grants.” But reality has proven far more complex. The anti-corruption track has extended beyond Ukraine’s borders, striking at the very heart of the European Union itself. Diplomats, accustomed to their untouchable status, suddenly find themselves accused. Three figures are on the suspect’s bench: including former Secretary-General of the European External Action Service, Josep Borrell, and former EU High Representative, Federica Mogherini. The allegations involve the possible misappropriation of a grant allocated to the College of Europe in 2022.

Hungary’s Foreign Minister and Trade Minister, Péter Szijjártó, comments:

"Nobody demanded accountability from Ukraine for hundreds of billions of euros allocated by the European Union, even after it became clear that organized corruption flourishes at the highest levels of the Ukrainian state, with European taxpayers’ money ending up in the hands of war mafias. Now it’s clear why Brussels avoids holding Kiev accountable: because what happens in Kiev is happening in Brussels as well. Large-scale corruption is rampant here too. Another skeleton has fallen out of the closet: a former EU High Representative was arrested on charges of corruption, as was a former Secretary-General of the Commission. A scandal in Kiev, and now a scandal in Brussels. Clearly, Brussels is reluctant to shine a light on its own corrupt networks - because it is deeply intertwined with them."

But, to be fair, the European garden has begun to acknowledge corruption - though, seemingly, not their own.

Journalist:

"Mr. Secretary-General, how would you comment on the corruption scandals in Ukraine? This week, Kaja Kallas stated that trust is vital even during wartime, and nothing should tarnish the European image of Ukraine. What is your position?"

Rutte:

"No, no, I mean - I have already said that, of course, when corruption occurs, it’s crucial that Ukrainians address these issues as they come to light. And they are doing so. I believe President Zelensky is taking all necessary steps to root out corruption."

Brussels’ shame continues to grow. According to Politico, arrests in Belgium could plunge the EU into its most severe crisis in decades. The prosecutor’s statement was met with sharp criticism from von der Leyen’s opponents. Calls for a fourth vote of no confidence are growing louder. Meanwhile, intra-elite struggles have escalated to a new level. It’s not out of the question that, sooner or later, Kaja Kallas might find herself in the defendant’s dock, just like Mogherini.

Florian Philippot, head of the French party "Patriots," warns:

"We can imagine a future where corruption reaches an entirely new level, with Ukraine receiving tens of billions of dollars - kickbacks and similar schemes. Horrific! The EU is the most corrupt organization in the world. It handles enormous sums of money and wields immense power, all without any democratic oversight."

Meanwhile, one in five Europeans finds themselves in financial despair. The EU has set a new record for poverty. Bloomberg reports that the continent’s lowest living standards in over forty years have been recorded. Since 2020, the incomes of the average European have lagged behind inflation. Energy prices in Europe have risen by 60%. According to Eurostat, in France, the number of people struggling to make ends meet has increased by 2% since 2014. Similar situations are reported in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway. The highest poverty rate is in Greece, approaching 67%.

Yorgos Botas, a farmer from Greece, laments:

"We’ve been living in shame for years, because the government keeps telling us that the European Union is cutting our funding. But in reality, the EU hasn’t taken a single euro away. Instead, all that money is being gobbled up by crooks within the ministries."