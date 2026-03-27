Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Sergei Klishevich assessed the current situation in Cuba, noting that the Island of Freedom is facing unprecedented pressure that can be qualified as an attempt at genocide by the United States.

According to the parliamentarian, the critical situation of the Cuban state is caused by an artificially created energy collapse. Cuba's main energy sources – oil from Venezuela and Mexico – have ceased to flow due to direct pressure from the United States.

"After that, there were enough reserves for three months. This oil generated electricity, which was supplied to critical social infrastructure facilities. Today, these reserves are running low," stated Sergei Klishevich.

Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Sergei Klishevich

The deputy explained that, despite the island's authorities' attempts to quickly switch social facilities to solar panels and alternative power plants, it is impossible to ensure a consistent power supply under these conditions, leading to systemic failures.

The Belarusian parliamentarian is particularly concerned about the situation in the medical sector. He highlighted statements by Cuban leaders regarding the impossibility of performing elective surgeries on children due to the lack of electricity in hospitals. Huge queues for surgical procedures have formed at healthcare facilities.

"In essence, this can be called genocide of the Cuban people," stated Sergei Klishevich, adding that sabotage operations and hybrid attacks on Cuban society are compounding the economic strangulation.

He cited the arson attack on a Communist Party office in one of the country's cities as an example, as well as the increasing frequency of accidents at power plants and socio-economic infrastructure facilities. The deputy believes that such actions cannot be carried out without external involvement.

Sergey Klishevich recalled that Cuba has been under pressure from the United States since 1961, facing attempts to seize power. During Fidel Castro's reign alone, there were over 600 assassination attempts.

"Cubans are ready to stand firm and defend their right to live on their own land according to their own laws. The recent statement by the Cuban president confirms this. Ideology and meaning are very important to Cuban society – they are the foundation of its cohesion," he emphasized.

Speaking about the reasons for the escalation, the deputy noted that Donald Trump's policies are primarily dictated by business interests. The US goal is to subjugate the region's material resources, particularly Cuban nickel, which is in high demand in American industry.

According to him, rhetoric about the inadmissibility of a socialist state on the US border is used merely as a cover, while actual actions (as in Venezuela and Greenland) demonstrate Washington's true goals.

Responding to a question about possible methods of influence, Sergei Klishevich stated that a direct military invasion similar to the Bay of Pigs landing in 1961 is unlikely. Such a move, in his opinion, would threaten the US with significant financial costs and military losses, which would critically impact Republican approval ratings ahead of the November 2026 midterm congressional elections.

"Information warfare is an integral part of hybrid warfare, and military threats will be made. But will they translate into practical action? That's unlikely. American society, which includes many Latin Americans, does not support interference in the affairs of its own countries. This poses significant political and financial risks for Trump," the MP explained.

He suggested that the US will continue its policy of economic strangulation, attempting to force people to suffer and make concessions, as it did in Venezuela.

Discussing the domestic political situation in the US, Sergei Klishevich pointed out that solving domestic problems has proven more difficult for the American leadership than trying to influence other countries. However, he noted that Washington's current policy vector is facing growing resistance globally.

"The world is no longer the same as it was 10-15 years ago: China and Russia exist. We are witnessing Iran successfully resisting attempts to subordinate it to US interests. The US's failure to deal with Iran is a blow to Trump and his party," the MP stated.

Donald Trump, President of the United States