One hour ago, news broke that Moscow is being blanketed by the impact of Cyclone "Zion." The city and the surrounding region are experiencing unprecedented snowfall and strong winds. Overnight, precipitation levels reached between 3 to 15 mm.

Forecasts predict that the snow will continue to fall relentlessly for the next 24 hours. Drivers are being urged not to take to the roads on summer tires, as slick conditions may lead to icy patches.