Independent candidate Catherine Connolly has won the Irish presidential election. She is supported by the nationalist party Sinn Féin and left-wing political forces. Connolly condemns NATO for provoking the Ukrainian conflict. The politician expresses concern about the "militarization of Europe," supports the principle of Irish neutrality, and calls the events in the Gaza Strip genocide. Politico magazine characterizes her views as "often anti-Western," "anti-NATO," and strongly anti-Israel.