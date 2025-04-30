3.65 BYN
3.03 BYN
3.44 BYN
Day of Europe without Europe. A number of European leaders reject to visit Kiev on May 9
Kiev invited EU leaders to celebrate May 9 in opposition to the Victory Parade in Moscow, but many of enlisted 'patrons' ignored the invitation.
According to media reports, the French president, the prime ministers of Britain and Poland, and the future German chancellor have chosen other routes. Tusk will travel to Nancy, France, to sign a security agreement with Macron, Starmer plans to attend the Oslo Defense summit, and Merz, in turn, refuses to go to Kiev without 'the complete team'.
The visit to Ukraine may be limited to just a few foreign ministers. We shall remind you that in 2023, Zelenskyy canceled Victory Day, declaring May 9 as Europe Day.