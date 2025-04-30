Day of Europe without Europe. A number of European leaders reject to visit Kiev on May 9

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29a00502-fb78-4ca4-92a3-16881d0a5959/conversions/8ed3211e-1d43-474e-aa19-782eed79ab86-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29a00502-fb78-4ca4-92a3-16881d0a5959/conversions/8ed3211e-1d43-474e-aa19-782eed79ab86-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29a00502-fb78-4ca4-92a3-16881d0a5959/conversions/8ed3211e-1d43-474e-aa19-782eed79ab86-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29a00502-fb78-4ca4-92a3-16881d0a5959/conversions/8ed3211e-1d43-474e-aa19-782eed79ab86-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Kiev invited EU leaders to celebrate May 9 in opposition to the Victory Parade in Moscow, but many of enlisted 'patrons' ignored the invitation.

According to media reports, the French president, the prime ministers of Britain and Poland, and the future German chancellor have chosen other routes. Tusk will travel to Nancy, France, to sign a security agreement with Macron, Starmer plans to attend the Oslo Defense summit, and Merz, in turn, refuses to go to Kiev without 'the complete team'.