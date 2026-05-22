3.87 BYN
2.73 BYN
3.18 BYN
Days of mourning declared in LPR for victims of Ukrainian terrorist attack on Starobelsk
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Days of mourning declared in LPR for victims of Ukrainian terrorist attack on Starobelsknews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4237b21f-07c7-40fd-a78e-ae38e2427d0d/conversions/370a5803-d24b-47b5-bcb0-75fabc2f6bc8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4237b21f-07c7-40fd-a78e-ae38e2427d0d/conversions/370a5803-d24b-47b5-bcb0-75fabc2f6bc8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4237b21f-07c7-40fd-a78e-ae38e2427d0d/conversions/370a5803-d24b-47b5-bcb0-75fabc2f6bc8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4237b21f-07c7-40fd-a78e-ae38e2427d0d/conversions/370a5803-d24b-47b5-bcb0-75fabc2f6bc8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The death toll from the Ukrainian Armed Forces' terrorist attack on the college of Lugansk Pedagogical University has risen to 21, with another 42 injured to varying degrees. Rescuers concluded their search late in the evening.
The rubble clearing operation was complicated by constant Ukrainian drone strikes. As a reminder, on the night of May 22, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the academic building and dormitory of the college of Luhansk Pedagogical University. Eighty-six students, aged 14 to 18, were there.
May 24 and 25 have been declared days of mourning in the LPR for the victims of the terrorist attack by Ukrainian militants.