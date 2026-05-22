The death toll from the Ukrainian Armed Forces' terrorist attack on the college of Lugansk Pedagogical University has risen to 21, with another 42 injured to varying degrees. Rescuers concluded their search late in the evening.

The rubble clearing operation was complicated by constant Ukrainian drone strikes. As a reminder, on the night of May 22, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the academic building and dormitory of the college of Luhansk Pedagogical University. Eighty-six students, aged 14 to 18, were there.