Deadly Disease: Hantavirus Cases Rising Globally

Two Americans recently tested positive for the virus. One of them tested positive. A French citizen has also contracted the virus. According to the country's Health Minister, her condition is gradually deteriorating. One person has been placed under sanitary observation in Poland. Countries are taking measures to prevent the spread of the disease. For example, the Philippines announced stricter border controls.

Hantavirus broke out on the Hondius cruise ship, which was carrying approximately 150 people. Their evacuation is scheduled to be completed on May 11. Three deaths have already been reported on board. According to the head of the WHO and the UN Secretary-General, the current outbreak will not lead to a new global pandemic. Hantavirus is well known to scientists and, unlike COVID-19, is not easily transmitted from person to person.