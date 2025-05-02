3.65 BYN
3.03 BYN
3.44 BYN
Direct threat. Zelensky does not guarantee world leaders' safety at May 9 parade in Moscow
Russia's peace initiative has not met with understanding in Kiev. Zelensky rejected Vladimir Putin's proposal for a three-day ceasefire for May 9 - he insists on a 30-day ceasefire.
Zelensky also allowed himself a direct threat: he said that Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of world leaders who will come to Moscow for the Victory Parade.
He had previously dropped hints that he wanted to strike a parade in the Russian capital.
Let's point out that Ukraine had hoped to organize its own 'show of support' on 9 May by inviting the EU top officials. However, the plans were ruined as the European leaders had more important things to do.