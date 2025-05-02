Direct threat. Zelensky does not guarantee world leaders' safety at May 9 parade in Moscow

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7b11fdd4-a11b-45c5-854c-7267fcd06eed/conversions/1b5b957f-aa1d-49fe-9077-4b72d6926193-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7b11fdd4-a11b-45c5-854c-7267fcd06eed/conversions/1b5b957f-aa1d-49fe-9077-4b72d6926193-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7b11fdd4-a11b-45c5-854c-7267fcd06eed/conversions/1b5b957f-aa1d-49fe-9077-4b72d6926193-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7b11fdd4-a11b-45c5-854c-7267fcd06eed/conversions/1b5b957f-aa1d-49fe-9077-4b72d6926193-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Russia's peace initiative has not met with understanding in Kiev. Zelensky rejected Vladimir Putin's proposal for a three-day ceasefire for May 9 - he insists on a 30-day ceasefire.

Zelensky also allowed himself a direct threat: he said that Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of world leaders who will come to Moscow for the Victory Parade.

He had previously dropped hints that he wanted to strike a parade in the Russian capital.